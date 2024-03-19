AUKU amended to give students more autonomy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Universities and University Colleges (Amendment) Bill (AUKU) which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, will give more autonomy to students.

Penang Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Student Representative Council (MPP) president Muhammad Nazmi Hakimi Mohd Eirman said it is in line with the agenda to empower Higher Education Ministry (KPT) students.

“The effect of this AUKU amendment will further strengthen student leadership through efficient financial management by student organisations.

“Besides, the coordination of the MPP election term is more organised according to the academic year to improve the student democratic process and the MPP membership itself,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Nazmi Hakimi also said the tenure of MPP membership will remain guaranteed according to the academic year in line with the amendment to the election based on the academic year in addition to the governance practices of the Student Disciplinary Committee to be more systematic and orderly.

Yesterday, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir while winding up the debate on the bill said the steps to implement amendments to AUKU 1971 are more realistic than the previous proposed repeal of the act.

He said the findings of the special committee established in 2019 to study the repeal of AUKU and the introduction of a new act found that the repeal of the act would lead to the creation of a new university constitution in all public universities.

The bill, according to him, aims to improve governance to the management of student activities and discipline, involving the amendment of six items in the act.

Meanwhile, the Mahasiswa Progresif Universiti Malaya (UM) welcomed KPT’s efforts in the amendment as an initiative to pave the way for the empowerment of student autonomy, and urged that details or procedures be given to the amendments made.

It involves the addition of subsection 4(a) in Section 48(4) of the First Schedule of the AUKU which relates to the authority to determine the length of service for MPPs of public universities which is seen to need to be detailed so that the subsection is not misused for the benefit of any party.

