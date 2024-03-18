Zambry: More realistic to amend than abolish AUKU

KUALA LUMPUR: It is more realistic to amend the Universities and University Colleges Act (AUKU) 1971 instead of abolishing it as proposed previously, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix).

He said according to the findings of a special committee established in 2019 to study the abolition of AUKU and the introduction of a new act, abolition would necessitate the drafting of a new university constitution for all public universities.

Zambry said formulating a new constitution for each public university is time-consuming and will disrupt the operations of higher education institutions.

“On the other hand, there were suggestions at engagement sessions that amendments to AUKU be made according to priority and based on requests from the target group, namely university students.

“Therefore, by considering the improvements made from 1971 until now, the ministry feels that it is more realistic at this stage for AUKU to be enhanced in the sections raised by stakeholders as compared to abolition,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the Universities and University Colleges (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Universities and University Colleges (Amendment) Bill 2023 involves amendments to six provisions in the act to improve governance, covering management of activities to student discipline.

It includes Section 16B to transfer the power of Disciplinary Authority from the Vice-Chancellor to the Student Disciplinary Board for handling disciplinary cases in universities.

It also involves Section 15A to allow the Student Representative Council (MPP) and student bodies to collect money and receive donations in whatever way, subject to existing regulations, and Section 48(4) of the First Schedule where the appointment period for MPP is changed from one year to one academic year.

During the debate, among the members who touched on the proposal for the abolition of the act were Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) and Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri).

The bill was passed with a majority voice after 22 MPs participated in the debate. -Bernama