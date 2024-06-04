Avoid consuming mussels, clams for time being - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: People in the state are advised against consuming mussels, clams and other bivalves, especially from Port Dickson waters for the time being, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that this was due to the state Department of Fisheries (DOF) still conducting observations and analyses of water and bivalves in the areas.

“We used to hear about food poisoning involving mussels and clams, but it has not occurred for a long time. However, it recently recurred in Port Dickson, the DOF has also informed the cause. We also know that there are several farmers involved in mussel farming in the area. We hope the public will avoid it until this issue is resolved.

“The state government will see what kind of action it will take, because we have not yet received a full report from the state DOF, including the number of farmers involved and so on,” he told reporters after attending the opening of a supermarket here today.

On April 4, the DOF deputy director-general (Management) Wan Aznan Abdullah reportedly said that the laboratory analysis of the Kuala Lumpur Fisheries Biosecurity Centre found that there was harmful algae, which caused the mussels in Port Dickson waters to be contaminated and unsafe to eat.

He said that water samples and mussels in the waters were contaminated with biotoxins, as well as harmful Prorocentrum, Alexandrium and Pseudonitzschia algae species.