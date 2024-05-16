Shot Slovakia PM in stable condition after surgery

BRATISLAVA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in stable condition after surgery, local media reported late Wednesday night.

According to local media TA3, BBC quoted Slovak Environment Minister Tomas Taraba as saying that the prime minister’s life is not in danger, reported Xinhua.

“I was very shocked... fortunately as far as I know the operation went well -- and I guess in the end he will survive... he’s not in a life threatening situation at this moment,“ Taraba said.

According to Taraba, one shot hit the stomach and the other a joint.

Fico was in critical condition while undergoing surgery, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak said earlier Wednesday evening at a press conference.

The attack has been classified as a politically-motivated assassination attempt, according to Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok.

Fico was wounded Wednesday afternoon after attending a government meeting in the town of Handlova, some 150 km northeast of the capital.

Fico had been transported by helicopter to the Roosvelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, as the flight to the capital would take a longer time.

The suspect, who was detained on the spot, is reported to be a 71-year-old man.