Avoid making negative comments about religion on social media - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been advised to abstain from making derogatory remarks about religion on social media, as doing so could create a hostile environment within society, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He emphasised the importance for all members of our multicultural and multi-religious society to actively work towards strengthening relationships and fostering unity, leveraging social media platforms for mutual benefit.

“In the context of the Quran and Islam, it’s expressly forbidden for believers to insult others or their religions,“ he told the media after officiating at the Rahmah Ramadan Programme organised by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

Mohd Na’im also urged the public to prioritise security and prevent actions that may strain relationships or incite anger among different religious communities on social media.

Earlier, MAIWP presented a cheque amounting RM14,500 to the Darul Falah Hostel Welfare Centre (ASDAF), benefiting 58 residents who received RM250 each.

“MAIWP has provided assistance to ASDAF from 2019 to 2023 totaling RM610,000.

“It is important for MAIWP to diligently distribute zakat funds donated by Muslims and today’s effort stems from contributions received from zakat payers in the Federal Territories. Despite challenges, we’ve witnessed a yearly increase in zakat collections,“ Mohd Naím said.

Also present were MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer and acting chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizam Yahya.

As part of the programme today, Mohd Na’im also visited the homes of three zakat recipient families to hand over donations of RM500 along with a basket of necessities for each household at Sentul Utama Flat.