Azalina calls on teachers to help eradicate sexual crimes against children

SHAH ALAM: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said called on educators, particularly teachers, to cooperate in reporting incidents of sexual crimes against children within school premises.

She highlighted that the department has found that such cases often go unreported by educators, thereby hindering authorities from protecting victims and taking action against the perpetrators.

She stressed that educators need to understand that they can also be prosecuted if they choose not to intervene in such complaints or disclosures received from students, as stipulated in Section 19 of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792).

“We hope that during the eight hours they are at school, teachers and principals can be our eyes and ears to help us find a solution to these crimes. We want more reports from the teachers.

“The perpetrator is certainly at fault. But teachers, do not stay silent and refrain from intervening because that is also an offence... because if you know and you don’t report, then you will be charged,“ she said at a press conference after the Convention on the Protection of Pupils from Sexual Exploitation, here today.

Also present at the convention, aimed at enlightening educators about the importance of compliance with Section 19 of Act 792, were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Section 19 of Act 792 stipulates penalties for individuals who neglect to disclose information regarding the actions or intentions of others to commit an offence.

The Act also requires anyone with such information to report it to the nearest police station, and failure to do so may result in a maximum fine of RM5,000 upon conviction.

Azalina further emphasised that the Legal Affairs Division is dedicated to collaborating with other pertinent ministries to ensure that the legislation under the Act effectively impacts society as intended.

“That’s why we’re taking a different approach this time, collaborating with all relevant parties, not only to have good laws but also to ensure that schools and teachers assist us in implementing such laws,“ she added.

Fadhlina also stated that the division is striving to increase the number of teachers trained in counseling to meet current needs on various issues, including mental health and student discipline.

She advised educators to adopt a vigilant attitude toward students while they are in school to detect any signs of sexual crimes.

Earlier, the one-day convention witnessed the signing of cooperation between the Legal Affairs Division and the Ministry of Education regarding the sharing of data and statistics on sexual crimes against children, the revision of training modules for teachers and staff, and the organisation of programmes to raise awareness about children’s rights and self-safety.

This collaboration, underscoring the government’s dedication to safeguarding children within the education system, will be maintained for two years.