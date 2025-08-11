Government agencies and MADANI community urged to raise Jalur Gemilang

KOTA BHARU: All federal and state government agencies, along with the MADANI community nationwide, have been urged to take a proactive role in promoting patriotism by raising the Jalur Gemilang at their premises in conjunction with National Month celebrations.

Kelantan Information Department (JAPEN) director Muhd Aswadi Md Nor said active involvement from government agencies and the MADANI community is key to ensuring the message of love for the country reaches the people widely.

“As institutions close to the community, government agencies and neighbourhood associations must set an example for locals by decorating their buildings or homes with the Jalur Gemilang as a manifestation of unity and love for the nation.”

“The responsibility of raising the Jalur Gemilang should be shared and driven collectively by all levels of society,“ he told Bernama after flagging off the Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Journey (KMJG) 2025 convoy at Politeknik Kota Bharu today.

The event was officiated by National Kenaf and Tobacco Board chairman Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad.

KMJG 2025 in Kelantan, held over two days, began at Kolej Komuniti Jeli before proceeding to Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, and ending in Machang before being handed over to the Terengganu KMJG convoy.

KMJG 2025 is part of initiatives to enliven National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations under the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni,“ aligning with the nation’s leadership vision rooted in humanity, social well-being, and justice. - Bernama