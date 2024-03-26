Azam declines to comment on claims that MACC targeting Mahathir

CYBERJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) has declined to comment on allegations by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s two sons that they were ordered to help in investigations against the former prime minister.

Azam said he needs to look at the facts first before making any comment.

“Let me get a clear picture before giving any comment. I don’t know about this statement,“ he said briefly when met by the media at the launch of BlackBerry’s Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CCoE) here today.

He was asked to comment on allegations by Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir and Mirzan Mahathir during an interview with an international news agency on March 23.

In the news report published today, Mahathir’s sons said they have reason to believe that their father is the primary suspect in an MACC investigation.

Mirzan and Mokhzani were called up by MACC for questioning last January although it is not clear what the investigation is about.

MACC has also directed Mokhzani and his elder brother Mirzan to declare the assets they accumulated since 1981, the year Dr Mahathir first became prime minister.

The two brothers have also been given a deadline extension for declaring their assets. -Bernama