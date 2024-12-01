Bad-level warning of continuous heavy rain in Pahang, Johor until Jan 14

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a bad-level warning of continuous heavy rain in several localities in Pahang and Johor which is expected to occur from today until Sunday (Jan 14).

MetMalaysia in a statement issued this morning said that the two localities involved the Rompin district in Pahang as well as Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

The statement also issued a warning of continuous rainfall for the same period in the two states involving Pekan district in Pahang as well as Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru districts in Johor.

Meanwhile, a warning of continuous rain was also issued today in Sarawak which covers several localities namely Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, and Mukah–Bernama