Two men fined for possessing fireworks, firecrackers illegally

DUNGUN: Two men were fined at the Dungun Magistrate’s Court today after pleading guilty to possessing various types of fireworks and firecrackers without a permit.

In separate proceedings, Mohd Sofwan Abdul Rahman, 43, and Zarul Mustakim Jaya@Sidek, 29, were each fined RM5,300 and RM3,800 respectively under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

They also faced a two-month jail sentence if they failed to pay the fine which they later paid.

According to the charges, Mohd Sofwan, who works as a welder, was accused of possessing 300 small boxes containing various types of fireworks and firecrackers without valid authorisation on Feb 21 at an unnumbered house or store in Kampung Che Lijah here, at 1 pm.

Zarul Mustakim, a mechanic, was found to be in possession of 43 types of fireworks and firecrackers without valid authorisation on March 4, at a house in Kampung Burung Baru here, at 12.10 am.

Earlier, when asked by Magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman about the reasons behind their actions, both men explained that they did it in order to earn extra income for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Nur Azhani Azman, while Mohd Sofwan and Zarul Mustakim were each represented by lawyers Masliela Ismail and Nur Farahin Shazlin Mohd Redhuan Shah Edwin, respectively.