KOTA BHARU: The attack on a security control post at the Sungai Golok district office in Narathiwat Province, Thailand yesterday was believed to have been aimed at causing chaos in South Thailand, Sungai Golok deputy mayor Apichet Jeh-Ouma said.

The group of attackers were dressed in black and covered their faces came in two vehicles and fired repeated shots and threw grenades in the attack that killed a security personnel at the scene, while another died while receiving treatment at the hospital, he added.

“So far 12 others are injured, including four with serious wounds, and are being treated at the Sungai Golok Hospital,” he said when contacted today, adding that no party has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

He identified the two fatalities as Muhamad Sabri Nasawan and Todsapon Paipim and described the attack as heinous as it was carried out as Muslims had just ended their fast.

READ MORE: No Malaysian involved in shooting, explosion in Sungai Golok - Police

Meanwhile, across the border in Rantau Panjang, Terengganu, trader Muhamad Redzuan Abdullah shared his concerns about the deadly attack in nearby Sungai Golok, pointing out that it was only three kilometres from the Malaysia-Thailand border and as such the explosions and shots could be heard by residents.

“Usually border residents would think that these explosions are the sound of fireworks set off by kids after breaking fast. But when we learnt it was an attack, I got anxious,” he told Bernama today.

Fellow resident, Jamilah Mohd Zain, expressed hope that Malaysians who enjoy going to Sungai Golok to buy food to break fast would avoid going over for now.

“If there’s nothing pressing, avoid going across as the situation isn’t too peaceful right now,” she added.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) tightened controls along the Malaysia-Thailand border after yesterday’s attack.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have said that the police constantly monitor developments in Narathiwat Province and that strict controls have been enforced immediately until the situation has been confirmed safe.

ALSO READ: Sungai Golok blast: IGP says police tightening border security