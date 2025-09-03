KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA) project participants have roundly welcomed FELCRA Berhad’s distributable profits for 2024 that was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday.

The 68,400 participants are looking forward to ushering in Aidilfitri with the higher dividends expected to be announced thanks to the announced distributable profits of RM192.51 million.

In PAHANG, Shamsiah Osman, 59, a participant from FELCRA Salong, welcomed the news, saying that it would help them prepare for Hari Raya but noted that they should not forget to save and plan wisely.

“Because it’s so high, it’s concerning if some forget to plan and save. I remind myself and others of the need to save as these profits are uncertain, and follow market prices.

“We should also be careful of scammers. It’s a bother, such good news will attract their attention to try to con FELCRA participants, as they love changing tactics,” she told Bernama.

In TERENGGANU, participant Zaharan Zainal Abidin, 43, said that the dividends would help his wife and their three children to prepare for Aidilfitri better this year.

The Panji Alam, Kuala Terengganu resident said he received a profit of over RM30,000, something he described as a windfall.

“This is the first time I received dividends as a FELCRA participant that I inherited from my late father. Alhamdulillah this year we can celebrate. I only work in the village... my income is uncertain so Hari Raya is usally a moderate affair,” he said.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state FELCRA Berhad director Faiz Shafiq Zainal Abidin said the announcement would certainly bring cheer to the 12,000 participants in the state and boost their economic standing.

“Our participants gave us their full trust and handed their land to FELCRA to manage with the hope that it would bring returns to them, and today, the profits have risen and will indirectly reduce their burdens,” he said, adding that the distributable profits in the state FELCRA had also rose in line with the central entity, recording RM32.45 million last year compared to RM12.72 million the previous year.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, FELCRA Kubang Kenyeng participant chief Alimen Ahmad, 67, said he was very grateful for the extraordinary profits announced yesterday.

Representing 77 other participants in his area, Alimen said the announcement of the dividends would be greatly welcomed by all participants, especially with Aidilfitri coming soon.

“I’m given to understand that the payment has been banked into participants’ accounts. It will more than help cover expenses during Ramadan and Aidilfitri, and will really cheer up their families, as they can give duit raya to their children and grandchildren,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid announced a distributable profit of RM192.51 million for 2024 yesterday, a jump of 154 per cent, or RM116.3 million compared to 2023, adding that the profits, generated from 583 projects, would be distributed in stages from yesterday.