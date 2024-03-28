Being a mother motivates Siti Nurhaliza to persist aiding Palestinians in Rafah

KUALA LUMPUR: The plight of children affected by the conflict in Gaza, Palestine, compounded by the contemplation of her children facing a similar ordeal, motivates Malaysia’s leading singer, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, to persist in aiding the people of that nation.

In her role as the mother of Siti Aafiyah Khalid, 6, and Muhammad Afwa Khalid, 3, and as the Co-Founder and Chairman of Yayasan Nurjiwa, she expressed how her maternal instincts were awakened upon witnessing that the majority of the victims were innocent women and children.

“I am a mother, so when I see little kids like that, it reminds me of Afwa and Aafiyah. I imagine what it would be like if they were in that situation. I get very emotional when it involves children,“ she told reporters at the Nurjiwa Prihatin Iftar and donation ceremony here.

Siti Nurhaliza expressed that personally delivering aid makes her feel more connected to her fellow Muslims who are seeking refuge in Rafah.

She added that she cannot hold back her tears when thinking about the fate of Palestinian children, especially those studying at the Afwa Al-Afiyah School in southern Gaza.

“Maybe before, I didn’t feel it as deeply, but now that I’m involved in this situation and have family and children studying at the Afwa Al-Afiyah School, I am indirectly affected as well.

“Maybe for those not directly involved, they don’t feel it as much; it doesn’t occupy their minds. But not for me. Every day, I ask if they are safe there, afraid they might be bombed...what I express is sincere, it is what I feel,“ she said.

Regarding the donations channeled through Yayasan Nurjiwa, Siti Nurhaliza expressed gratitude for the contributions received, which can aid 10,000 war victims currently seeking refuge in Rafah.

“There are many more people in Rafah, but we can only provide food for 10,000 individuals. I want to express my gratitude to the donors, who are the people of Malaysia... Apart from food, some have also donated clothing because it is cold there,“ she said. -Bernama