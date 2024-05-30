Beware of fraudulent haj visa claims - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians planning to go on the haj pilgrimage are advised not to be deceived by agencies claiming they can issue haj visas or permits.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that in Malaysia, only two entities are authorised to issue haj visas, namely the Lembaga Tabung Haji and the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“There are no other bodies or agencies, not even non-governmental organisations, that can issue haj visas.

“This is an important reminder because we don’t want those who genuinely wish to perform haj to be misled by these irresponsible parties,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony to send off Sarawak haj pilgrims here today.

The sending-off ceremony for 142 prospective haj pilgrims was graced by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im advised Malaysians against using tourist or umrah visas to perform the haj.

“The Saudi Arabian government will take action against those who violate this regulation (no haj visa), including imposing a fine of SAR10,000. They will also be temporarily detained and deported to their home country,” he said.