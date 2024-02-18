Bill 355 expected to be tabled this year - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The engagement sessions for the proposed amendment of the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Bill 355) are about to be concluded, with the forthcoming report scheduled for presentation to the Cabinet before its anticipated tabling in Parliament later this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the engagement session is being conducted by the Legal Division of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

“All the states including the state Islamic Religious Councils, the state Syariah Courts, and the state Islamic Religious Departments were invited to participate in the engagement sessions.

“I understand from the JAKIM director-general, Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, that the engagement sessions are at the final stage,“ he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the launch of the MAIWP 2024 Carnival by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here this morning.

Previous media reports indicated that the draft of the bill had been under review by the Attorney General’s Department, however, it was not tabled in time before the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10, 2022. - Bernama