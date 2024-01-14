Bill to maintain a govt for full term will ensure political stability

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed fixed-term Parliament act to allow the government to remain in power and complete its full five-year term can help strengthen the country’s political stability, according to several political leaders.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said all political party leaders should prioritise government stability and efforts to restore the country’s economy.

Therefore, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president said any proposal to introduce a law to allow the government to complete its full term should be referred to experts in the legal field.

“I don’t know if this law can be implemented, I leave it to legal experts because in the constitution (there is) freedom of choice...meaning we cannot use coercion.

“For GPS, we want stability at the national level. Things such as a Dubai Move, a London Move or any move can be reduced...we will focus on restoring our economy,“ he said after attending the PBB Supreme Council meeting here today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi proposed the introduction of the bill which would prevent the recurrence of instances where the prime minister was changed three times during the 14th Parliament term.

Meanwhile, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick said the proposed bill would ensure the stability of the country, and boost the economic development as well as the well-being of the people.

“As a party from Sabah that is part of this Unity Government, we look forward to the detail,“ he told reporters here.

Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the proposal was a positive step in line with the wishes of the people who want the country to be peaceful without any prolonged political crisis.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who is also state BN Liaison Committee chairman, said the law could help convince investors to come to Malaysia due to the country’s political stability.

Senior political secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the country had sufficient laws to curb any attempt to change the government without following the law and the constitution of the country.

“However, any suggestions and views are not wrong as they aim to maintain the government’s stability,“ he told reporters after visiting flood victims in Kota Tinggi, Johor. - Bernama