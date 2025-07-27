Johor-Singapore SEZ key to Johor’s economic growth says Onn Hafiz

MUAR: The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has become a cornerstone of Johor’s economic progress, thanks to strong federal-state collaboration, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. He noted the state’s impressive trajectory, backed by solid economic indicators.

Johor recorded RM30.1 billion in approved investments for the first quarter of 2025, alongside a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.4%, surpassing the national average. “This is no small feat. It proves Johor is not only a key economic driver in southern Malaysia but also among the leading states contributing to national growth,“ he said during the launch of the 2025 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at Dataran Tanjung Emas, here, today.

Onn Hafiz expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his unwavering support for Johor’s development. He also welcomed recent federal initiatives, including the one-off RM100 aid and proposed RON95 petrol price reduction. “Johor remains fully aligned with federal programmes like Bakul Kasih, Jualan Kasih, and affordable housing projects,“ he added.

The choice of Muar as the launch venue holds historical significance, being the hometown of independence figures like Datuk Onn Jaafar and Tan Sri Mohamed Noah Omar. “Their courage and dedication inspire us. Hosting this event here honours our roots,“ he said. - Bernama