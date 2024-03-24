BN central leadership to decide whether Sabah BN teams up with anyone in state polls - Mohamad

REMBAU: The federal Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership has the final say on whether Sabah BN will go it alone or team up with any other party in the next Sabah state election, said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said no decision has been taken on this matter yet and Sabah BN needs to forward its proposal to the central leadership if it wants to cooperate with any parties.

“Although Sabah UMNO enjoys administrative autonomy, it needs approval from the headquarters when it concerns election matters. The headquarters will decide the direction of BN parties,” he said.

BN would decide based on its chances of winning the state polls, the UMNO deputy president told reporters after presenting Ramadan food baskets at the Siliau polling district centre here today.

Yesterday, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said his party and Sabah UMNO had discussed possible cooperation in the 17th Sabah state election, which is due next year.