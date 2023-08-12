BNM analyst denies colluding with MACC when preparing 1MDB money trail report

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) analyst Adam Ariff Mohd Roslan was alleged to have colluded with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when he made his report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) money trails.

The allegation was made by Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at the trial over the misappropriation of 1MDB’s RM2.3 billion which was said to have entered the former prime minister’s personal bank accounts.

Adam Ariff, however, denied that he had “colluded” with the MACC when preparing a money trail report showing the flow of 1MDB funds into Najib’s bank account.

The 47th prosecution witness said that he was seconded to the anti-graft agency for assisting the agency in tracing funds originating from 1MDB.

He insisted that the funds ended up in Najib’s bank account, and denied that MACC’s investigating officer Nur Aida Arifin told him to “lie” in his report.

Muhammad Shafee also suggested Adam Ariff’s secondment to the MACC since 2018 had made it difficult for him to stay impartial in conducting his analysis.

Muhammad Shafee: From 2018 until now. I’m putting it to you that you have become MACC, your mentality has become MACC, and you have not remained independent.

Adam Ariff: I disagree.

During today’s proceedings, Muhammad Shafee also repeatedly tried to challenge Adam Ariff’s money trail on the billions of ringgit which entered Najib’s private bank accounts in AmBank, suggesting that Adam Ariff lacked all the necessary bank documents to prove that all these funds in Najib’s accounts could be traced back to 1MDB and its subsidiaries.

“All the bank documents which he (Najib) had referred to in the 1MDB trial were sufficient to show that money belonging to 1MDB or 1MDB’s subsidiaries had actually ended up in his private bank accounts,” said the witness.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Dec 15. - Bernama