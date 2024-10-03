PETALING JAYA: The body of a man was found stuck to a water pipe at the Klang River near Tanah Perkuburan Islam Bukit Tandang in Sungai Way on Saturday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed that the Petaling Jaya District Control Centre received an alert at 9.01am.

“The body was found fully clothed and barefoot, caught on the water pipe. Futher inspections found that the individual is believed to be a local man, dressed in blue t-shirt and blue jeans with a black belt and a black watch on his left hand,” Wan Azlan said, according to a Harian Metro report.

The deceased reportedly had no self-identification documents on him. Furthermore, Harian Metro reports that examinations by the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) forensic team found that the man had sustained injuries on his forehead and hands.

“There were no weapons found near the scene. So far, there were no criminal elements at play and the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR),” he added.

