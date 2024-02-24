Foreigner run over by train in Klang

SHAH ALAM: A 19-year-old foreign national was found dead, believed to have been hit by a train at North Port near here, last Wednesday.

South Klang district police chief Cha Hoong Fong said that they received a report of the discovery of the boy’s body at 11.35 am.

“The incident occurred on the side of the tracks facing a factory on Jalan Pelabuhan Utara. The victim suffered injuries below both knees, believed to have been crushed by a train,“ he said in a statement today.

Cha said that the case had been classified as sudden death as no criminal elements were found.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the South Klang District Police Headquarters at 03-33762222 or the nearest police station. - Bernama