Body of another Rantau Panjang drowning victim found

PASIR MAS: The body of another victim in a drowning incident in Kampung Petai Dusun, Baroh Pial, Rantau Panjang on Sunday was found today.

Pasir Mas district police chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said the body of Nur Damia Qaisara Mohd Sabre, 11, was discovered at about 7 am, about two kilometres from the location where she and her friend were reported to have fallen.

“The girl’s body was found by the public and has been taken to the Pasir Mas Hospital for a post mortem,” he told a press conference here today.

In the incident at about 6.39 pm, Nur Damia Qaisara and her friend Siti Aisyah Mazi, 11, were playing in floodwaters before they slipped and were swept away by the currents.

Siti Aisyah was rescued by the public but was later pronounced dead while being treated at Tanah Merah Hospital the same day. -Bernama