Pope saddened by Gaza church strike, calls for ceasefire

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV expressed deep sadness over an Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza, killing two people. The Vatican issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire and renewed efforts for peace in the region.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the attack on Gaza’s only Catholic church, while Israel denied targeting religious sites, stating an investigation was underway. “His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza,“ read a telegram sent by the Vatican’s secretary of state.

The pope’s message did not directly name Israel but emphasized the need for “dialogue, reconciliation, and enduring peace.” Gaza’s Christian community, numbering around 1,000, consists mostly of Orthodox believers, with approximately 135 Catholics.

The strike occurred as Gaza’s civil defence reported at least 20 other fatalities from Israeli attacks across the Palestinian territory. - AFP