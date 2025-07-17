Syria troops withdraw from Druze heartland amid deadly clashes

SWEIDA: Syrian government troops withdrew from the Druze-majority province of Sweida on Thursday following days of deadly sectarian clashes, leaving bodies scattered in the streets. The decision came after Islamist-led interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa ordered the pullout, citing the need to de-escalate tensions and restore local leadership over security.

An AFP photographer counted at least 15 bodies in Sweida’s city center after government forces departed. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported over 370 deaths since Sunday in fighting between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes, and Syrian army forces.

Israel launched airstrikes against Syrian troops during their brief deployment, targeting both Sweida and Damascus. The strikes were meant to pressure the government into withdrawing, with Israel warning of further escalation. Sharaa condemned the attacks but acknowledged US mediation in preventing wider conflict.

“We are keen on holding accountable those who transgressed and abused our Druze people, as they are under the protection and responsibility of the state,“ Sharaa said in a televised address. He promised to safeguard the Druze minority, which has faced repeated violence under his interim government.

The US, working to rebuild ties with Syria, confirmed a diplomatic agreement to restore calm. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, “All sides agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end.”

Israel, home to a significant Druze population, has positioned itself as a protector of the minority, though analysts suggest its actions aim to keep Syrian forces away from the Golan Heights. Despite recent diplomatic contact, Israel remains distrustful of Syria’s Islamist leadership. - AFP