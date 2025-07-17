GOF arrests trio, seizes 75,400 kg of crude palm oil in Taiping

IPOH: The General Operations Force (GOF) North Brigade successfully apprehended three men suspected of attempting to misappropriate 75,400 kg of crude palm oil during an operation in Taiping.

The raid, codenamed Op Taring Palma, also led to the seizure of two tanker lorries, one bonded lorry, and three mobile phones, with an estimated total value of RM975,200.

According to GOF commander SAC Shahrum Hashim, the operation lasted three hours after authorities detected a suspicious tanker lorry in the area.

The team trailed the vehicle to the side of Jalan Taiping-Bagan Serai, where further investigation revealed the suspects had transferred the crude palm oil from the tanker lorries to the bonded lorry.

“An inspection found 10 blue drums with a capacity of 200 litres each in the bonded lorry, along with several tools used to transfer the crude palm oil,” Shahrum said in a statement.

The suspects and seized items were handed over to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) Northern Region for further investigation under Regulation 5 of the MPOB (Licensing) Regulations 2005.

Additionally, the Taiping Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division issued two summonses to the suspects for offences under the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama