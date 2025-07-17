Sarikei welfare office searches for mother of abandoned baby in Sibu

SIBU: The Sarikei Welfare Office (PKMB) is actively searching for the biological mother or next of kin of a baby girl abandoned in a rented room in Sibu.

The infant, believed to be around three months old when found, was discovered on April 10 on Jalan Tuanku Osman.

A woman renting a room in the same building found the baby and handed her over to a couple in Kabong for temporary care.

The couple later sought guidance from the Sarikei PKMB regarding childcare and legal adoption procedures.

A spokesperson stated, “We must locate the baby’s biological mother or next of kin to obtain crucial details for her placement and birth certificate registration. The case remains under investigation under the Child Act 2001.”

The public is encouraged to contact child protectors Atika or Emy at 084-651005 or 084-644750 with any relevant information. - Bernama