Body of baby girl found in a drain in Seri Iskandar

IPOH: The body of a newborn baby girl was found in a drain near the construction site of Seri Iskandar Hospital, near Seri Iskandar this afternoon.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said the unclothed body was found by the public, who informed the police at around 3.15 pm, adding that the umbilical cord had been cut.

“Initial physical checks revealed no external injuries and further investigation is being conducted under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

“The body has been sent to the Changkat Melintang Hospital and the forensics medical expert from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital will conduct an autopsy tomorrow to identify the cause of death,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He urged those with information about the case to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Zulkarnain Jusoh at 013-9740294. - Bernama