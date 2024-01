KOTA BHARU: A 98 cm-long aerial bomb with a circumference of 78 cm was found at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport construction site in Pengkalan Chepa here today.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the 125 kg bomb was found by workers doing drainage excavation works at 9.41 am.

The bomb was detonated by the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Kelantan police contingent headquarters at 3.20 pm, he said in a statement. -Bernama