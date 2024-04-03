Burglars cart off woman’s safe filled with gold bars, cash worth RM3.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was shocked to discover that her safe, holding gold bars and cash valued at around RM3.5 million had been stolen from her house at Padang Balang, Sentul, yesterday.

Wangsa Maju District police chief, Supt Ashari Abu Samah, stated that the burglary, which is believed to have occurred between 10 pm and 12 am, also included several designer handbags and jewelry belonging to the 43-year-old woman’s family being carted off.

“The total estimated loss is approximately RM3.5 million,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the victim and her family were not at home during the incident, and a police report was lodged by the woman today.

Ashari said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

He appealed to anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Wangsa Maju District Police headquarters at 03-92899222 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station. -Bernama