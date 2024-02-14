Businessman loses RM692,500 in online scam - Police

KOTA BHARU: A 38-year-old businessman lost RM692,500 after being scammed by an online syndicate, last week.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said according to the report lodged by the victim, he was contacted via telephone by a person who claimed to be calling on behalf of the Putrajaya Digital Communication.

The caller told the victim that he was involved in illegal money laundering on Jan 28.

“The victim was asked to contact a police officer by the name of ACP Ismail because he was involved in money laundering and drug smuggling activities. He was later asked to download the Bank Negara Malaysia app and fill information about his Affin Bank and Bank Islam accounts.

“When the victim was at the Affin Bank in Kota Bharu at Jan 30, he had transferred RM300,000 from his Affin Bank account to a third party (mule) account, namely an OCBC Bank account of SGG Textile Marketing Sdn Bhd under the name of Go Tian Tian in stages,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki added that the victim had on Feb 4, gone to Bank Tabung Haji in Kota Bharu to transfer RM400,000 from his Affin Bank and Bank Islam accounts to a third party account.

“On Feb 6, the scammers had started transferring money that belongs to the victim to an Affin Bank account of Go Tian Tian and an unknown OCBC Bank account under the name of Izzu 2023 Enterprise, in stages.

“When the victim checked his accounts, RM692,500 had gone missing and he therefore blocked his bank accounts,” he said adding that the case would be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. - Bernama