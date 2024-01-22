Businessman turns home into shoe boutique

GEORGETOWN: A former manager who opted for a voluntary separation scheme (VSS) from his company said he made the “right move” by venturing into the footwear business.

Muhd Firdaus Che Azmi, 50, has been operating a “shoe boutique” from his home in Taman Makmur, Lunas for the past two years. He started selling shoes online through social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

“However, my customers kept requesting to see the shoes physically.”

Popularly known as “Faiz Kacak Bundle” on social media, his physical shoe store at home boasts 30 to 40 designs for each shoe size.

“I have invested in converting part of my front porch into a viewing area. To create a boutique-like atmosphere, I installed window panes and added some walls, lighting, racks and air-conditioners. “We have something here for everyone. Everyone can walk away with something at very affordable prices.”

Despite a modest annual turnover of around RM40,000, Firdaus finds fulfilment in his venture.

“I don’t really make much, but I enjoy my life,” he said, adding that the store operates daily from 11am to 7pm but on Fridays, it opens from 3pm to 7pm.

Firdaus said the unique advantage of bundle shoes is that one can buy expensive brands at a much lower price.

“For example, a new white Nike Air Force 1 React, which normally cost a lot, could be obtained for just RM140 to RM150 in bundle stores.

“The red (Nike Air Jordan 1) shoes, just like the one worn by Nabil Ahmad, cost only RM120 – a mere 1% of its original price.”

Nabil Ahmad, also known as Nabil Raja Lawak, who is a popular Malaysian entertainer, made waves on social media when he was spotted wearing a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Chicago, which netizens priced at RM12,000 during a concert in 2022.

Firdaus said he stumbled into the “bundle shoes” industry by accident.

“A friend (introduced) it (to me) and I thought that it was an interesting idea,” he said, adding that he then decided to venture into a small business importing pre-loved shoes from a Southeast Asian hub in Aranyaprathet, which is a town situated on the border between Thailand and Myanmar.

He added that he opted for the VSS three years ago when his company downsized due to Covid-19.

“I could not decide whether to hunt for another job or start a small business. The first wave of Covid-19 hit three years ago and I was offered VSS.

“At that point, I was already 47 years old and I was deciding between applying for another job or starting my own business. In the end, I decided to venture into business.”