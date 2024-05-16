Cancer society seeks funds for HPV vaccination drive

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) is appealing to the public and corporations for donations to raise RM9 million for an on-ground project to vaccinate underprivileged girls against cervical cancer.

Its managing director Dr M. Murallitharan said the not-for-profit organisation spends about RM10 million yearly on activities that directly impact the public.

He said NCSM requires the funds to continue providing cancer awareness education and care, and support services for people affected by the disease.

“This include free cancer screening, diagnostics and treatment for rural and underprivileged communities, psychosocial support, free transit housing for patients and caregivers, subsidised cancer medication, and wellness and return to work programmes.”

He said NCSM also provides holistic cancer-related services to patients, caregivers and the public through its six centres – Cancer and Health Screening Clinic, Nuclear Medicine Centre, Resource and Wellness Centre, Quit Smoking Clinic, Children’s Home of Hope and Adults’ Home of Hope.

Muralitharan said this year, NCSM is focusing on human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination as it plans to vaccinate 300,000 rural and underprivileged girls nationwide.

“This will prevent cervical cancer. We received 300,000 vaccine doses worth RM90 million for free from a manufacturer, Merck Sharp and Dohme. However, we need to raise RM9 million to carry out the on-ground project to vaccinate the girls.”

He said raising the RM9 million is critical as NCSM is financed only through public donations and does not receive any government grants.

Muralitharan said as part of its outreach to raise funds, UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT) will be organising the Toyota “Start Your Impossible” outrun on June 23, which will be held under the umbrella of Toyota’s global Start Your Impossible campaign.

UMWT president Datuk K. Ravindran said the event serves as a testament to the dedication of the company in helping those in need.

“Cancer ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in Malaysia. This highlights the critical need to raise awareness and rally support for NCSM. By uniting with it through sport, we can significantly impact the lives of cancer patients and their families, while also supporting vital research and services aimed at combating the disease.”

He said part of the proceeds from the event will be allocated to supporting NCSM in its efforts to raise cancer awareness, fund research and provide vital support services to patients and their families.

“UMWT has raised funds for NCSM through the run for the past three years.

“The company also topped up our funds so we could purchase a Toyota Innova, which is used by our mobile teams to visit rural areas and conduct screenings and other activities.”

Established in 1966, NCSM is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and has branches in Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Perak and Sarawak.

Those keen to make donations to the organisation may claim tax exemption.

NCSM is currently under the patronage of His Royal Highness Sultan Paduka Seri Sultan Perak Darul Ridzuan, Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah.

To learn more about the Toyota “Start Your Impossible” outrun and to register as a participant, please visit https://v2.checkpointspot.asia/registration/toyota_syi_outrun_2024.

Registration for the run will remain open until June 2.