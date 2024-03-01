CAP urges gov’t to include animals in disaster management plans

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) wants the government to give serious consideration to the implementation of policies and strategies to minimise the impact of disasters on animals.

Its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said livestocks are often among the victims of natural disasters, especially floods, adding that farmers who make a living by depending solely on livestock farming are severely affected because animals are not a priority in disaster management.

He said disaster risk reduction (DRR) is a proactive measure, and cooperation with international animal welfare organisations can be done to ensure the safety of pets and livestock.

“Malaysia needs a strategy and policy to enhance its knowledge in livestock responsiveness. In this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Securities, together with the Veterinary Services Department (JPV), needs to seriously consider implementing policies and strategies to reduce risks and minimise the impact of disasters on animals.

“Floods not only destroy property but also result in the loss of human and animal lives, as well as crops. Animals suffer during disasters because they are highly dependent on humans. Therefore, we urge domestic and livestock animals to be included in emergency plans,” he said in a statement today.

Mohideen said data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed a total loss of RM36.9 million in the livestock sector in 2022, causing losses to the country’s economy.

He said steps need to be taken to reduce losses and that emergency preparedness is crucial to safeguard animal welfare and business continuity, while also adding that this includes early planning to protect animals before and during disasters. -Bernama