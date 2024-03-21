Case of senior police officer charged with teen’s murder transferred to High Court

IPOH: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered the murder case involving a senior police officer who caused the death of a 17-year-old teenager by crashing the boy with his car to be transferred to the High Court.

Magistrate S. Punitha made the order after allowing the application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz.

The application was made under Section 117 A(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Dec 18 last year, Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 44, who holds the rank of Deputy Superintendent, was charged with killing Form Five student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd ​​Zamrie at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati, Ipoh, between 12.05 pm and 12.40 pm on Dec 15 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence or imprisonment for up to 40 years and if not sentenced to death must be whipped with no less than 12 lashes, upon conviction.

Lawyer Cindy Wong represented Mohd Nazri. Also present was lawyer Datuk Zamri Idrus who is holding a watching brief for the victim’s family.

A video went viral on social media after the alleged incident about a schoolboy who died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car, believed to have been driven by a senior police officer, on Jalan Taman Jati close to SMK Jati near Meru.