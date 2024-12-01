Celebrating 60 years of healthcare commitment

PETALING JAYA: This March, the Leela Ratos Group of Clinics will celebrate its 60th anniversary, which also marks a legacy of giving back to society and its patients.

Founded by the late Dr Leela Ratos and her husband Datuk Antony Ratos, the group provides long-term accommodation and nursing care for senior citizens, geriatrics and those with chronic illnesses or disabilities.

Their son and the group director, Dr Andre Ratos, said the anniversary marks an important moment in its history.

“My parents’ commitment to healthcare and community service is known to many. Our clinic in Jalan Pudu, which was established in 1964, and Lecadia Primacare Centre have offered comprehensive nursing services and rehabilitation since 2004.

“We started from a half shoplot which expanded into a chain for family and corporate health in the country. About 20% of unwell patients had their medical costs subsidised by the group,” he said at a founders’ commemoration event.

The event also celebrated social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye’s autobiography A Tale of Compassion and Collaboration.

He said the rehabilitation centre has transformed into a 120-bed multi-floor building. It has 24-hour nursing care, general practitioners and in-house physiotherapy that provides long, short and extended care for the elderly and those requiring post-trauma and surgical rehabilitation.

Currently, over 70 elderly patients are cared for at Lecadia, while the clinic serves as a daily walk-in.

“The group was first led by my mother and her team who provided a range of round-the-clock medical services.”

Andre said the anniversary is a reminder of the values espoused by the founders. Donations and activities planned for this year will include assistance to the indigenous, and the disabled.

“We received medical items for an Orang Asli hospital, facilitation and contribution for an orthopaedic camp for elderly indigenous in Bario, Sarawak, and health screening for patients at the Selangor Cheshire Home for the disabled,” he said.