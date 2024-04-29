Chegu Bard to face defamation, sedition charges today

KUALA LUMPUR: A member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Information Committee, Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegu Bard, is expected to be charged at the Sessions Court here for defamation and sedition.

His counsel, Rafique Rashid Ali, when contacted by Bernama, said his client would be charged at the Cyber Sessions Court at 9.30 am.

According to the lawyer, he received the confirmation regarding the matter from Bukit Aman.

Rafique Rashid said Badrul Hisham will face charges of issuing defamatory statements under Section 500 of the Penal Code and sedition under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948.

“The defamatory statements made by the owner of Facebook account under the handle Chegu Bard using the name of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and the sedition charge related to the issue involving KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd founder seeking audience with Sultan Ibrahim,” he said.