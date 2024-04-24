Children's shelter operator charged with sexual assault of teen, wife abetting

KANGAR: A children’s shelter operator claimed trial to two charges of committing sexual offenses against a teenage girl three years ago, while his wife pleaded not guilty to abetting him, in the Sessions Court here today.

The accused, Azim Zaidi Abdul Rahman, 55, and his wife Harisun Abdul Rahman, 53, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Musyiri Peet.

Both the accused allegedly committed the offenses against the 17-year-old girl at a house in Jejawi, Arau on September 21, 2021.

Azim Zaidi faced charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and whipping, with additional punishment of up to five years in prison and a minimum of two whippings under Section 16 of the same Act.

He was also charged under Section 14 (d) of the same Act, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and whipping under Section 16.

His wife faced a charge under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetting in the commission of the offense.

The judge set bail at RM10,000 each and ordered them not to tamper with the witnesses in the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Alia Suzila Chek Pi appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were represented by lawyer Pyara Singh. The next case mention was set for June 13.