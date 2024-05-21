China ready to broaden partnership with Malaysia across various fields - Envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: China is committed to deepening collaboration with Malaysia across various fields including economics, cultural exchange, tourism, education, and science and technology, said Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

He noted that this collaboration aims to strengthen the bonds between the two nations, continually enhancing the friendly sentiments between the people and injecting new content and impetus into the bilateral relations.

“Looking ahead, we should continue to consolidate our long-standing friendship, firmly support each other’s core interests, address each other’s major concerns, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Malaysia relations.

“We must strengthen the alignment of our development strategies, deepen high-quality cooperation, integrate China’s modernisation with Malaysia’s ‘Malaysia MADANI’ vision, and bring more benefits to the people of both countries.

“China will continue to forge ahead on the new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects while Malaysia will achieve new development under the leadership of the unity government,” he said in her speech at the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia’s (PUCM) 9th Anniversary and Malaysia-China 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner, here tonight.

Ouyang also lauded PUCM for its significant contributions to fostering China-Malaysia relations over the past nine years, in promoting business cooperation and cultural exchange, and commended the trilingual media outlet ‘Malaysia-China Insight’ for its distinctive role in enhancing mutual understanding.

Malaysia officially established diplomatic relations with China on May 31, 1974, making it the first ASEAN member country to extend the hand of friendship to Beijing.

China remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the past 15 years.

