Chinese educators honor the late CM Adenan Satem

THE late Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem was honored recently by the Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management for being the first head of state in the country to formally recognize Chinese examination qualifications.

”Tan Sri Adenan left behind a legacy that will not be forgotten in Sawarak’s Chinese education arena,” said association chairman Datuk Vincent Lau in a gathering at the Chinese Education Hall in Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong, Sibu, yesterday. Also present at the function was Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the wife of Adenan.”

“He was the first head of state to provide Chinese independent schools with fixed annual financial grants since he took helm of the state’s leadership in 2014,“ said Vincent.

Until his death in office in 2017, Adenan allowed the exam certificate to be used to secure job in the state’s civil service and gave importance to Chinese education.

According to Vincent, Adenan’s approach helped bring about a long-lasting shift in the way people viewed Chinese education and transformed its image permanently.

Vincent recalled that his association met with the late Chief Minister immediately after he took office and updated him on the many difficulties and financial needs of Chinese schools in Sarawak in 2014.

Adenan responded swiftly and approved a budget of RM3 million to help Chinese schools and increased the annual grants to RM10 million.

Adenan’s landmark move was to accord official government recognition to the UEC (Unified Exam Certificate).

“He opened state civil service jobs to those having UEC qualifications,“ Vincent said, adding that the Chinese communities in Sarawak will always be in debt to Adenan for giving recognition to Chinese education and schools.

This has also led to more Bumiputra students enrolling in Chinese schools and qualifying with excellent results.

Born on 27 January 1944, Adenan passed away on 11 January 217. He was president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB).