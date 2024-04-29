Chow: Construction of Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery on schedule

GEORGE TOWN: The construction of the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery is on schedule and has now reached 94 per cent completion, according to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

Speaking to reporters after the presentation of mock cheques to recipients of heritage building repair incentives here today, he said that the gallery is expected to be completed in June.

Chow said once completed, the gallery would be a notable addition to the archaeological tourism network in the northern region of the peninsula, including the Lembah Bujang Archaeological Museum in Kedah and the Lenggong Valley archaeological site in Perak. He added that the gallery, which received an allocation of RM10 million from the federal government through the 12th Malaysia Plan, would house artefacts and skeletons, including the “Penang Woman” found during an excavation in Guar Kepah.

“Also, efforts are being actively carried out to bring home skeletons found in Guar Kepah which are now kept in the Netherlands.

“This process involves a lot of paperwork between Malaysia and the Netherlands, as well as a presentation to the Cabinet before the skeletons can be brought back for display at the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery,” he said.

The existing gallery, established in 2017, is a temporary facility featuring only a semi-permanent, open-covered layout.

On today’s event, Chow said 47 applications for repair incentives, totaling RM6.5 million, had been approved for Category One heritage buildings.

“In addition, a total of 437 applications for Category Two heritage building incentives were received from Jan 8 to March 8,” he said.

Chow said that the significant number of applications received demonstrates the community’s high level of awareness regarding heritage building conservation in George Town.