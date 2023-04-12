Chua Jui Meng was concerned for people’s well-being - Wee Ka Siong

KUALA LUMPUR: Former health minister Datuk Chua Jui Meng always cared about the well-being of the people, says MCA president Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong.

Wee, who has known Chua for 30 years, described him as a charismatic leader who was adept at speaking based on accurate facts and data, and a mentor in politics in the 1990s.

“When he was the health minister, Chua was always concerned about the well-being of the people, and everything that was referred to him would receive his undivided attention.

“I still remember an incident that occurred in April 2002, at that time I was not yet a Member of Parliament. My daughter, Joan Wee, was admitted to the emergency ward of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru for urgent surgery due to a ‘duodenal ulcer.’

“Datuk Chua understood the concern of my wife and I as parents; he regularly obtained reports from surgeons and provided updates on my daughter’s condition. My family is truly indebted to him,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page tonight.

Wee also extended condolences to Chua’s family on his passing this afternoon due to heart complications.

“Chua’s contributions and sacrifices to the country were significant and will always be remembered by the people. Before holding the position of health minister, he served as deputy minister of international trade and industry and also assisted small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including establishing the SME Association of Malaysia,“ he said.

He said although Chua left MCA after the 12th General Election in 2008 and joined PKR, their friendship had remained strong.

Chua, 80, passed away at the Serdang Hospital today at 4.04 pm.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa also extended her condolences to Chua’s family members and prayed for their strength and perseverance during this testing time.

“He (Chua) served as the minister of health for the longest period, from 1995 to 2004. He was also the former State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman of KEADILAN Johor from 2010 to 2013,“ she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also extended condolences to Chua’s family.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh, described Chua as a fine gentleman, devoted to God and his family.

“Condolences to the family of Datuk Chua Jui Meng, former health minister of Malaysia,“ she said.–Bernama