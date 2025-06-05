Aston Martin unveils DBX S

ASTON MARTIN has officially introduced its latest flagship SUV, the DBX S, a high-performance evolution of the DBX range that sets new benchmarks for dynamic capability, design presence and technological innovation. Drawing from its storied tradition of ‘S’ models, the DBX S enters the lineup as a lighter, more powerful and strikingly assertive sibling to the DBX707.

At the core of the DBX S is an upgraded version of Aston Martin’s acclaimed 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Enhanced with turbocharger technology derived directly from the forthcoming Valhalla supercar, including larger compressor wheels and other internal refinements, the powertrain now delivers 727PS—an increase of 20PS over the DBX707. This results in a 0–100km/h sprint time of just 3.3 seconds, while the 0–200km/h time has been reduced by 0.3 seconds. The top speed remains unchanged at 310km/h.

Performance has been further bolstered with a revised exhaust system, amplifying the already sonorous character of the V8. Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s innovative nine-speed wet clutch transmission ensures optimal torque distribution between axles, offering up to 100 per cent rear-wheel torque for a rear-biased driving feel. The DBX S’s gearbox has undergone further calibration, allowing more aggressive downshifts in Sport and Sport+ modes and adjusted upshift points to suit the extended rev range.

Aston Martin has prioritised intelligent weight reduction in the DBX S to enhance handling and driving response. A newly available carbon fibre roof, spanning nearly three square metres, not only saves 18kg but also contributes to a lower centre of gravity by eliminating traditional roof rails. This is the largest carbon element ever fitted to an Aston Martin vehicle.

In an industry-first for an SUV, magnesium wheels have also been introduced as an optional feature. At 23 inches in diameter, these wheels cut 19kg of unsprung mass, translating into improved ride quality, sharper steering and enhanced road feedback. Standard forged aluminium wheels are also offered at the same size. Further weight savings are achieved with the optional lightweight polycarbonate honeycomb grille, crafted with more than 25,000 individual facets.

Chassis updates include a steering ratio that is now four per cent quicker than that of the DBX707. This subtle change results in notably improved agility without sacrificing stability or comfort, while a reduced turning circle of just 12 metres benefits everyday drivability. The DBX S adopts Aston Martin’s latest suspension system, with recalibrated air springs and dampers that reduce weight transfer during dynamic driving. The adaptive suspension adjusts spring rates based on drive mode, enhancing grip and cornering response. Electronic roll control limits body roll to just 1.5 degrees–rivaling many purpose-built sports cars. Braking is handled by large carbon ceramic discs measuring 420mm at the front and 390mm at the rear.

Visually, the DBX S distinguishes itself from the rest of the DBX range with a black vaned front grille, revised splitter and diffuser, and wraparound daytime running lights. The optional polycarbonate grille draws inspiration from the DBS 770 Ultimate. At the rear, a dramatic transformation includes vertically stacked quad exhausts and a reprofiled diffuser. These elements, along with carbon side sills and a redesigned rear wing, reduce mass by a further 7kg. A new lower livery treatment is available in three contrasting finishes–Rosso Corsa Red, Trophy Silver and Podium Green–highlighting the SUV’s performance-focused personality.

The side profile features upturned air splitters integrated into the new side sills, enhancing aerodynamic performance. Carbon fibre components are available for the wing mirrors, side strakes and lower door areas. Signature ‘S’ badging on the front wings–crafted in solid metal and filled with red enamel—provides a nod to previous Aston Martin ‘S’ models, such as the V12 Vantage S and Rapide S.

Inside, the DBX S adopts a distinct design language. A herringbone pattern is applied to the seats as standard and continues onto the headlining when the carbon roof is specified. This design motif subtly evokes a sense of motion. The standard interior is upholstered in Alcantara, paired with semi-aniline leather on high-wear areas such as seat bolsters. For those seeking greater luxury, a full leather interior can be selected. Red seatbelts are available to add a visual reminder of the vehicle’s performance credentials.

Interior details are rich in bespoke features, including embroidered ‘S’ motifs on the seats and custom treadplates. Aston Martin has employed a unique embossing and debossing process, applying 1.5 tonnes of pressure to etch the iconic wings into the leather headrests with sub-millimetre precision.

Technological updates include the latest version of Aston Martin’s in-house infotainment system, integrated into a redesigned cabin layout that blends cutting-edge tech with handcrafted detailing. The DBX S also comes equipped with an 800-watt, 14-speaker Aston Martin Premium Audio system as standard. Audiophiles can opt for the 1,600-watt, 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, featuring Continuum midrange drivers, aluminium dome tweeters, dedicated bass and 3D headliner speakers–tailored specifically to the cabin’s acoustics.

The DBX S reaffirms Aston Martin’s commitment to blending uncompromised performance with ultra-luxury refinement. It continues the marque’s tradition of lightweight, high-performance models wearing the ‘S’ badge, a lineage that traces back to the Vanquish S of 2004. Orders for the DBX S are now open, with customer deliveries scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.