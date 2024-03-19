Civil servant remanded five days to facilitate bribery investigation

KANGAR: A civil servant has been remanded for five days, starting today, to facilitate investigation into a case involving monthly bribery from contractors between Oct 2022 and August last year.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the remand order for the 55-year-old man, who is a supervisor of the Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) Swimming Pool Complex, was issued by the Kangar High Court senior assistant registrar, Ahmad Hamdi Mustafar.

The source stated that the Perlis MACC had raided the man’s office in Alor Setar yesterday morning and taken him in for questioning.

ALSO READ: MPK senior assistant pleads not guilty to accepting Honda Stream as bribe

“He was then arrested at around 3pm at the MACC Perlis office before being remanded today,“ the source said.

The man is suspected of soliciting monthly bribes from contractors in exchange for certifying completion of pool maintenance work.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

State MACC director, Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani, confirmed the arrest.

ALSO READ: Four suspects allegedly acting as middlemen for smuggling syndicate remanded