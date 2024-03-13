Four suspects allegedly acting as middlemen for smuggling syndicate remanded

PUTRAJAYA: Four individuals, including a civil servant suspected of acting as middlemen for the syndicate to bribe public servants to smuggle tobacco, cigarettes and alcohol into the country, were remanded today to assist in the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspects were among eight individuals detained on Monday during a special operation by the MACC anti-money laundering division, the Inland Revenue Board and Bank Negara Malaysia.

Four suspects were remanded yesterday involving the same case.

According to an MACC source, the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were detained at about 4 pm yesterday when they were called to provide their statements.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed the suspects to be remanded for three days until Friday (March 15) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

“The suspects allegedly acted as the syndicate’s middlemen to pay bribes to civil servants at an enforcement agency to facilitate the smuggling activities,” the source said, adding that the syndicate would bank in the bribe money to the suspects’ accounts, which they would transfer to the accounts of the civil servants involved.

Meanwhile, MACC’s Anti Money Laundering and Asset Forfeiture Division director, Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, confirmed the remand order against the four suspects, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama