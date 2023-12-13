Claims that diesel subsidies will be eliminated from January next year false - KPDN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) today denied claims made on social media that diesel subsidies for diesel vehicles will be eliminated from Jan 1 next year.

The ministry issued the denial in a statement today, stressing that the claims were false and that the ministry was carrying out a pioneer project to evaluate the effectiveness of the fleet card and MySubsidi Diesel systems involving six companies with skid tank quotas ending Jan 14 and that the pioneer project does not involve individual diesel vehicles.

“The testing process needs to be implemented to look at the system’s efficiency so that it really meets the specifications and objectives of the diesel subsidy restructuring as planned.

“KPDN hopes there will not be any parties spreading unclear or confusing statements,” the ministry said, adding that an official statement on the restructuring of diesel subsidies will be made by the ministry and the Finance Ministry after engagement sessions and a trial run of the fleet card and MySubsidi Diesel systems are completed. - Bernama