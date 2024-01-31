PETALING JAYA: In the last six years, between 2018 and 2023, some 95 bookstores and branches of bookstore chains were closed, compared with 70 that opened.

Malaysian Booksellers Association president Thong Yuet Sheng said some bookstores have ceased operations as they were unable to adapt quickly or compete with low-cost business strategies such as those practised by Big Bad Wolf Books, which is expanding rapidly.

He said the primary factor contributing to the closure of bookstores is rooted in strategic business decisions.

“For instance, when a bookstore location experiences lower (visitor) traffic, the decision to close may be necessary.”

However, Thong said print readership in Malaysia is strong and growing.

“The number of bookstore closures merely reflects the dynamic nature of the business.

“The Covid-19 pandemic that caused many companies to restructure also contributed to the closure of some bookstore branches.

“However, our data reveals that the readership for printed books and periodicals is growing.

“This can be seen from the substantial increase in the number of people attending the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF), which attracted 1.3 million visitors in 2022 and grew to 1.6 million last year,” Thong said, adding that visitors were avid readers of books and other printed publications.

Contrary to widespread perception, the print industry is holding its ground while bookstores are expanding their influence.

He said the demand for booth space for KLIBF 2024, which will be held from May 24 to June 2, has exceeded expectations, with nearly 90% booked by exhibitors.

“The National Book Council of Malaysia, the organiser of KLIBF 2024, had to open new halls at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur to accommodate the print media, which expects more visitors and book purchasers.

“This indicates physical bookstores are still relevant, and gaining strength and influence in the country,” he said, adding that Malay medium bookstores also rebounded and have emerged stronger than English ones.

On evolving customer demands, Thong said bookstores such as MPH Bookstores Sdn Bhd adopted strategies to consolidate their smaller outlets into larger establishments that offer an enhanced range and selection of books.

Malaysian Book Publishers Association honorary secretary Syazrul Aqram Iman Sulaiman said reading habits among the younger generation are undergoing notable transformations.

“The enthusiastic response from young people on social media platforms has been a driving force to promote books in the digital realm.

“While the positive engagement with online literature is evident, it is important to note reading habits alone may not be the sole factor influencing the closure of some physical bookstores.”

Syazrul Aqram said while the younger generation showed a preference for digital books, they are unwilling to pay for them.

He said there is a growing pattern of buying soft and hard copies of books through online platforms.

“This is also a contributing factor since online book promotions have a greater allure in contrast to buying them from brick-and-mortar bookstores.

“This transformation is driven by the captivating content that is disseminated on social media and attracts readers to purchase books online,” he said, adding that bookstore closures merely reflect a response to evolving customer demands.

“With public support, especially from the youth, physical bookstores will remain resilient and leverage their traditional strengths to remain a significant player in the industry.”