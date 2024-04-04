Communications Ministry studying best Socso contribution mechanisms for stringers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications is currently studying the best Social Security Organisation (Socso) contribution mechanisms for freelance journalists or stringers, says Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

For this purpose, he said the ministry will continue to hold discussions with Socso to ensure that stringers or contract journalists can contribute to and benefit from the organisation to ensure their social security.

For example, he said following a recent discussion between the ministry and Socso for Finas (National Film Development Corporation Malaysia), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between Socso and Finas on April 23 to incorporate social security aspects into the standard contracts of filming personnel.

“The job of media practitioners is challenging, and there is indeed a need, especially for stringers, to contribute to Socso...I will follow up with more discussions to find the best contribution mechanisms,” he told reporters after extending donations from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA to three former media personnel today.

Also present were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi and Bernama, as the implementing agency of the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, extended the donations to former RTM programme producer Jalil Mat Dom, 62, former legendary Suara Malaysia announcer Mohamed Ariff Esa, 76, and former printing staff at Karangkraf, Haris Abd Salam, 64.