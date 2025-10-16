Education based on values, religion key to curb negative social behaviours - Perlis Raja Muda

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said that education based on respect, love, morals and religion is among the most effective approaches to address negative social behaviours, including bullying among students in the country.

His Royal Highness said Islamic education plays a vital role as the foundation for shaping the character and resilience of the nation’s civilisation. He added that the education system must be strengthened not only in terms of structure and implementation, but also in the spirit and values that underpin it.

“In this regard, I call on the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the National Islamic Education Coordinating Committee (JPPIK) to continue strengthening coordination between the federal and state levels.

“All policies and action plans that are formulated must be translated into practical implementation that directly enhances the quality of Islamic education in schools, institutions and society. Only through a truly effective education system can we nurture a generation of noble character, free from negative influences,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said this at a state banquet held in conjunction with the 63rd JPPIK Conference organised by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), which is being held in Perlis from Oct 15 to 17.

At the banquet, His Royal Highness also launched the Asas Kanak-Kanak Muslim series, published by the Perlis Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

He expressed hope that books, teaching materials and new approaches in Islamic education will continue to be strengthened from time to time to ensure that Islamic teachings are conveyed in ways that are easy to understand, engaging and relevant to the realities of children’s lives today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also hoped that MAIPs and the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) would continue to enhance the implementation of Islamic education programmes in the state.

“Focus must be given not only to academic achievement, but also to nurturing morals and manners among students and teaching staff. The quality of teachers and the effectiveness of the curriculum must always be monitored and improved in line with the aspirations of the state and the country,” he said. - Bernama