Company director loses RM120,000 in fake govt purchase order case

SIBU: A company director in Bintulu suffered losses amounting to about RM120,000 after being deceived by an individual posing as a representative of a government department in Miri who used a government purchase order to get him to supply goods.

Sarawak police commissioner, Datuk Mancha Ata in a statement today said the victim, a man in his early 60s, received the document which was sent by an unknown individual through WhatsApp in early January.

“The message sent by the suspect contained an order document of the Malaysian Government to obtain polycarbonate natural anodized aluminum sliding windows for the upgrading of a government department office in Niah, Miri,“ he said.

According to him, the suspect had also requested that the goods ordered must be of the Jeng Cheng brand which can only be purchased from a supplier in Miri town and the victim was given a phone number to contact the supplier.

“The victim called the phone number and dealt with an unknown man who claimed to be the Jeng Cheng brand polycarbonate supplier. The victim then made three online money transfer transactions totaling approximately RM120,000 to a bank account owned by an unknown individual in the middle of January for the purchase,“ he said.

Mancha said the victim only became aware of being cheated after the goods purchased and the government order as promised by the suspect were not received, besides getting confirmation from the government department involved that the victim was not involved in the work of upgrading the office as claimed in the WhatsApp message he received.

He said the victim filed a police report yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing the handover of property. This section provides for imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than 10 years, and with whipping and can also be fined if convicted.

As a result of the case, Mancha advised company owners to check with the relevant parties first before making any payment transactions for the purchase of goods for construction works or renovation of government buildings.

“Don’t be easily fooled by the price or high profit offered by the suspect for a purchase or building renovation works. Do not call the phone number given by the suspect for any purpose to avoid being cheated by the syndicate,“ he said.–Bernama