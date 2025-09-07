Tuchel challenges England to prove a point in Serbia World Cup qualifier

THOMAS Tuchel has challenged England to prove a point against Serbia in next week’s crucial World Cup qualifier after his side laboured to a 2-0 win over minnows Andorra.

Christian Garcia’s first half own goal at Villa Park was followed by Declan Rice’s header after the interval as the Group K leaders made it four successive qualifying victories.

This was another underwhelming display that raised questions about Tuchel’s ability to produce a trophy-winning team from a gifted generation.

England were efficient but unspectacular, lacking guile and intelligence in the final third.

Tuchel wants a more purposeful performance in the toughest test of his reign on Tuesday when England face their main Group K rivals Serbia in Belgrade.

He stated that England will try to prove a point and win while adapting to the expected emotional stadium and physical Serbian team.

With the clock ticking towards the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Tuchel is under pressure to build a team with a clear identity and sense of purpose.

The evidence from his lacklustre fifth game in charge suggested the German is some way from achieving that goal.

England spluttered to a 2-0 win against Albania in his first match in March and were only marginally better in a 3-0 victory over Latvia.

A woeful 1-0 win against Andorra in June was alarming for Tuchel and there was even worse to come as the Three Lions finished their summer schedule with a dismal 3-1 defeat against Senegal.

It was a far cry from Tuchel’s bold claim that he wanted his team to chase England’s first major trophy since 1966 with an attacking style.

Despite England’s erratic form since his appointment, Tuchel is convinced his team are making progress.

He expressed hope that England will prove they are ready to adapt to what’s coming and overcome the adversity in Belgrade.

One of the main positives for Tuchel was the performance of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who impressed with a composed display on his debut.

Tuchel praised Anderson’s physicality and defensive capabilities, noting it was a pleasure to see his performance despite a nervous start to the week. – AFP